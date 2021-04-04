Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi tests positive for COVID 19 and goes into quarantine; Confirms producers

Abrar Qazi, who became a household name with his stint in Yeh Hai Chahatein, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Of late there has been a massive increase in the number of COVID 19 positive cases and several celebrities have also been tested positive for the deadly virus. While Anupmaa lead actress Rupali Ganguly had also mentioned about getting diagnosed with the virus lately, another television actor has also been infected by coronavirus now. We are talking about Abrar Qazi who plays the lead role in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein. It is reported that Abrar has been tested positive for COVID 19 and is currently in quarantine.

The news was confirmed by the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor released a statement about the same and said, “Actor Abrar Qazi who is an integral part of the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

Not just Abrar, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha actress Narayani Shastri has also been diagnosed with COVID 19 and is under home quarantine. Earlier, producer Rajan Shahi was also tested positive for COVID 19 and went into isolation.

Credits :India Today

