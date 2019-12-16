Yeh Hai Chahatein's Sargun Kaur Luthra shares her FIRST LOOK as Dr Prisha Srinivasan from the series; View Pic

For the unversed, Yeh Hai Chahatein will feature Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the lead actors. Read on to know more.

If you are a daily soap follower then you may be aware that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is one of the longest-running shows, is going off-air on December 18 and it will be replaced by its spin-off series called Yeh Hai Chahatein. For the unversed, the new series will feature Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the lead actors. While Sargun will be playing the roles of Dr. Prisha Srinivasan– Gynaecologist (who has adopted her sister's son Saransh after her sister's death) Qazi will be portraying the role of a rockstar named Rudraksh Khurana. And now, Sargun took to her Instagram to share the first look as Dr. Prisha. She can be seen wearing a white golden bordered saree and blue blouse. She captioned the same as,"#yhc".

Sargun has done a lot of research to get her on-screen avatar right. Commenting on the same, Sargun said, “I think it is important to live your character. When I started shooting for my show, I realized that it was extremely important for me to understand certain procedures, terms and technicalities to bring my character of being a gynecologist to life. Hence, I have watched a lot of videos. The creative team on-set also helped me understand the meaning of certain words and phrases so I can emote better. I hope the audiences enjoy watching this side of me!”

Speaking of Luthra, she had participated in the Femina Miss India Delhi in the year 2016. She made her television debut in 2017 with Star Bharat's thriller series called Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. In the same, she played the role of Gauri. From 2018 to 2019, she played Niyati Khanna in a horror drama series named Tantra. For the inversed, she was also seen in Mayavi Maling as Rani Pranali.

