Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sargun Kaur Luthra is learning to play the veena instrument for the show

TV viewers must be aware that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going off air and it will be replaced by its spin-off show Yeh Hai Chahatein. For the unversed, the series has Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the lead actors. In the show, Sargun will be playing the role of Dr. Prisha Srinivasan, a gynecologist (who has adopted her sister's son Saransh after her sister's death) and Qazi will be portraying the role of a rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana. And now, we have learned that Sargun is learning to play the Veena instrument. To perfectly get into the skin of her character, Sargun has started to learn the musical instrument. She has been taking lessons off the screen along with a music teacher who is present on set.

In a media statement, Sargun revealed about her character and how she is giving her best to get the onscreen role right. She said, “I think it is important to live your character. When I started shooting for my show, I realized that it was extremely important for me to understand certain procedures, terms and technicalities to bring my character of being a gynecologist to life.

Speaking of the actress, she was previously seen in shows such as Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Malavi Maling and Tantra among others. Talking about the show, the same will throw the light on the norms of society and on how single mothers find it difficult to get married versus single fathers.

