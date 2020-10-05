Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus; Says 'Tough times never last'

Almost a week ago, Shireen Mirza has tested for coronavirus and currently, she is recovering from the same.

Bollywood actor shared a video on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, defending Bollywood against several allegations of drug abuse. In the video, Akshay admitted that the drugs problem prevailed in the film industry, but he requested people not to generalise and think that every person associated with the industry has drug links. The superstar also mentioned in his video that any negative news could have a negative impact on a person's reputation and career. Thus, he requested the media to be sensitive while taking names. Akshay posted the video when the AIIMS panel also ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

While sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Bahot dino se mann mein kuch baat thi lekin samajh nahi aa raha tha kya kahoon, kisse kahoon. Aaj socha aap logon se share kar loon, so here goes... #DirectDilSe”.

Akshay’s post didn’t go well with many, including fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens called for an immediate ban on Akshay’s upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb featuring him opposite Kiara Advani.

Take a look at a few Twitter reactions:

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is still investigating the alleged drug links of Bollywood. Recently, actresses , , Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned by the agency for drug-related charges.

Laxmmi Bomb is all set for a digital release on November 9. The film is a remake of a Tamil film 'Kanchana' which was released in 2011 and directed by Raghava Lawrence, who has also directed the starrer.

