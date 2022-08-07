Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee to get engaged to her Navy boyfriend on September 8

Krishna Mukherjee is among the well-known actresses in the Telly world and has been a part of some popular television shows. She rose to fame after her stint in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played Aliya in the show. Speaking about her love life, the actress is all set to enter a beautiful phase as she will soon get engaged to her boyfriend. She will exchange rings with her beau on September 8.

In a chat with Etimes, Krishna spoke about her soon-to-be fiance and also revealed how love bloomed between them. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared that she met her boyfriend through mutual friends in December last year and instantly felt a connection. Spilling beans about his profession, Krishna shared that he is not from the entertainment industry and is in the Merchant Navy. She further revealed that she met him first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him. Krishna chose not to disclose her soon-to-be fiance's name as he is a private person and isn't used to her profession.

Speaking about her bond with him, Krishna shared that she never found a person who loved her so deeply and cared for her. She couldn't help but gush over her beau as she talked about him and said, "He makes me feel very special with his small gestures and I just knew in my heart that he was the one for me. It was the same for him, too, which is why we decided to take things ahead and get engaged". The actress also shared that she is extremely happy and excited but isn't planning to tie the knot this year and will be doing it in 2023.

Despite her busy schedule, Krishna is leaving no stone unturned to make the day extra special and revealed that it is difficult for her to do the preparations while shooting for a show. However, her sister has been the biggest help to her and she visits places and calls Krishna and then they finalize things. Krishna also revealed that she will be taking five days off from shooting for her engagement. She further added, "But next year when I get married, I don’t want to be working. I want to spend time with him because those days are precious and they won’t come back.”

On the professional front, Krishna Mukherjee is currently seen in Shubh Shagun. She plays the role of Shagun opposite Shehzada Dhami in the daily soap.

