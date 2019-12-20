Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi shares BTS pics from the show that will make you miss it even more

Diyvanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which will make you miss the show even more. Check out the pictures.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which is one the most popular television dramas helmed by Ekta Kapoor has finally pulled down its curtains. The family drama is considered to be one of the longest running Indian soap operas and had been able to acquire a massive audience following within the past six years. The wonderful story line revolving around Raman, Ishita and their family will remain in our hearts forever. The show’s end happens to be an emotional moment not just for the audience but for the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Off late, the star cast of the show has been frequently sharing throwback pictures and various other memorable moments on social media. Recently, Dahiya, who played the role of Ishita in the show, has shared a few more BTS pictures from the sets which will definitely make us emotional. In the pictures, the entire star cast is seen twinning in red outfits as they pose together for the camera.

Check out the BTS pictures shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya below:

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi gets emotional as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ends; Calls it the most beautiful chapter of her life)

Divyanka has also captioned the pictures as ‘AlbumEMohabbat’ and we definitely can’t disagree with her on this! Almost everyone is present in the pictures along with Divyanka including , Ruhanika Dhawan, Sudha Chandran and others. Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has now been replaced by its spin – off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. It stars Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. The show premiered on December 19, 2019.

Credits :Instagram

Read More