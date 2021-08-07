Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza gets engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj on her birthday

TV actress Shireen Mirza recently shared the news of her engagement with beau Hasan Sartaj. The lovely couple got engaged on her birthday, 2nd August. She had been dating Hasan for some time and they often shared pictures with one another on social media. But the duo made their relationship official on her birthday. It was a close-knit affair that included only their families and close friends. The ceremony was held in her hometown Jaipur and they also plan to get married there by end of the year.

Shireen shared her happiness with Etimes TV as she said, “Finally, I am engaged to Hasan! While he proposed to me on Valentine’s Day this year, this was an official function that took place on my birthday. It was a double dose of celebration for me. We had been contemplating a date for our engagement and finally, chose my birthday for it. It was a perfect and beautiful day.”

See her post:

Shireen shared that it was an emotional moment for her when Hasan bent down on her knees to propose to her once again. She said she is very happy and blessed to have such caring in-laws. She also talked about the ceremony being small and intimate, “Due to the pandemic, we kept it a close affair with our families. Hasan booked the place where I always wanted one of our ceremonies to take place. Krishna Mukherjee, my friend, and co-actor from Yeh Hain Mohabbatein flew down from Mumbai and gave me a pleasant surprise. Actually, this was planned by Hasan and Krishna.”

