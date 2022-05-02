Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza shares her excitement for first Eid post marriage with in-laws in Delhi

As Eid is round the corner, people all over the country are busy in the preparation for the day. Numerous celebrities will also be celebrating the festival with full zeal and happiness. One among them is actress Shireen Mirza. The actress, who got married to her beau Hasan few months back, is very excited for the celebration as it will be her first Eid with her husband and his family. The actress shared in an interview with Etimes, about her plans for the day and how she usually celebrates with her family.

Shireen shared, “Since this will be my first Eid celebration after my wedding, everyone is very excited about it. There are relatives joining us for celebrations from even other towns like Bareilly and Lucknow and I feel so special. After celebrating here, we are planning to visit Jaipur the next day. My family in Jaipur has been waiting to celebrate Eid with my husband and me.”

Shireen also added adds that she is also looking forward to a lot of gifts and surprises this year. “I love getting Eidi and this year it will be all the more special, as I will be getting a lot of gifts. I am sure Hasan has planned a surprise for me. Vaise bhi main iss baar Eid par unhe lootne wali hoon (laughs). I am also planning to buy something special for him,” adds Shireen. She reminisces about her childhood days when she would eagerly wait for Eid to get gifts and Eidi. “We would visit my grandmother’s home every Eid and all my cousins would come together to celebrate and the only thing we looked forward to was getting Rs 5 from my grandmother as Eidi. What made that Eidi even more special was her love and blessings,” says Shireen.

Shireen also shared also shared about feasting on traditional delicacies prepared on Eid. She said that, it is her first Eid celebration after marriage, she will be cooking sevaiyyan. At home, her mother always cooked sevaiyyan and biryani. She said that she loves cooking, but she will just cook sevaiyyan and her mother-in-law will cook biryani as she makes the best biryani. She said that for her, having a feast with family and friends over long chat sessions is also very exciting.

Also read- Vicky Kaushal and I used to hang out: Shireen Mirza opens up on unseen footage from acting school days