Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Abhishek Malik gets married to popular social media influencer Suhani Chaudhary

It’s a grand celebration time for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Abhishek Malik as he got married to fashion stylist and social media influencer, Suhani Chaudhary. The gorgeous couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in New Delhi on 20th October. Pictures from the lavish wedding have started surfacing on the internet and one can see the newlyweds acing their looks as bride and groom.

For the big day, the bride and groom decided to match their outfits with Abhishek sporting a sherwani, and Suhani dressed in a fabulous lehenga with a full-sleeved blouse.

Soon after exchanging wedding vows, Abhishek took to Instagram to introduce his new bride and to express his happiness that he's officially taken. Sharing a lovely picture from the ceremony, Abhishek wrote in the caption, “Mr & Mrs Malik".

See post here-

The couple has known each other for quite some time now and realised the new dimensions of their relationship during the lockdown, revealed Abhishek Malik. The couple had announced their Roka on social media in January this year with some stunning pictures from the occasion. Abhishek met Suhani through a friend and soon they started liking each other. According to Malik, even though they knew each other, living in different cities made it difficult to meet each other. Chaudhary was based in Delhi while Malik was in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview, Abhishek had opened up about Suhani saying, “I met Suhani through a friend and we would talk to each other. I have known her for a long time but due to us being in Delhi and Mumbai, we wouldn’t meet that much. During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.”



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Remember Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Sumeet Sachdev? Here’s what he is up to now