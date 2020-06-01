Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Aly Goni REACTS to ex girlfriend Natasa Stankovic’s hush hush wedding with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in a low key affair during the lockdown and also announced that they are expecting their first child.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who have surprised their fans with their engagement early this year, has been making the headlines once again. The love birds have recently taken their relationship to the next level and announced that they are expecting their first child now. The big announcement was followed by the couple’s hush hush wedding during the lockdown. Natasa and Hardik had shared the big news with their pictures of the lady flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the happy news, Natasa wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

While the couple was inundated with the best wishes from fans and friends from all over the world, it was Aly Goni’s comment on Natasa’s wedding and pregnancy post that caught our attention. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor had sent his best wishes to the newly weds and wrote, “God blesssss u guys” followed by heart emoticons.

Check out Aly post on Natasa’s pic:

For the uninitiated, Natasa and Aly had dated each other for over a year before calling it quits in 2015. The ex-couple had shared cordial relation post their split and they were even seen sharing the stage in Nach Baliye 9.

In fact, the television heartthrob had also sent his best wishes to the couple soon after the announcement of their engagement. He had stated that while he was aware that the two were dating each other, their engagement was a surprise for everyone. However, Aly emphasis, “I'm really happy that she is very happy."

