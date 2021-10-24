Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Shireen Mirza on her wedding: Grateful that Hasan’s everything I wanted in my ‘Mr Right’

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Shireen Mirza tied the knot with Hasan Sartaj on Saturday, October 23 in a traditional nikah ceremony. The wedding ceremony was held in Jaipur in the presence of friends and family. The newlywed Shireen Mirza shared her happiness and said that she’s grateful that “Hasan’s everything she wanted in her Mr Right”.

Shireen shared her happiness and told ETimes, “Finally it has happened! And it still feels like a dream. Sab kuch itni jaldi ho jayega maine socha bhi nahi tha. I’m getting married to my best friend Hasan and I am grateful that he's everything I wanted in my Mr Right.” On her special day, Shireen was joined by family and her ‘Yeh Hain Mohabattein’ friends Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee.

Mirza Iqtedar Baig, Shireen’s father also shared, “I feel happy as well emotional at the moment. My little girl is married now and this makes me elated. But the thought that she will now leave home is making me very sad. Mere ghar ki raunak ab kisi aur ghar ki raunak ho gayi hai.”

Previously on her engagement, Shireen had shared her happiness and revealed that Hasan proposed to her on Valentine’s Day. The lovely couple got engaged on her birthday, 2nd August. She had been dating Hasan for some time and they often shared pictures with one another on social media. It was a close-knit affair that included only their families and close friends in Jaipur.