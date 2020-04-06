Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Aditi Bhatia gets stuck in Los Angeles amid Coronavirus crisis; Says 'I'm homesick'

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia is unable to return to Mumbai from Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Here's what she said.

Aditi Bhatia, better known as Ruhi Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently stuck in Los Angeles amid Coronavirus pandemic. Yes, like many other Indians, Aditi is also left in the lurch in foreign lands. The young actress had traveled to the United States of America on 14th February 2020 to attend an acting workshop. However, now she is stuck there and is unable to return home in Mumbai amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. All the fights have been canceled and thus Aditi cannot travel back.

In a recent conversation with the Bombay Times, Aditi shared her ordeal of living in a foreign place without her family during these times of distress. She revealed that after her workshop (which ended on March 5), she had planned to stay back in LA with her childhood friends and explore the beautiful place. However, by then, the fear of Coronavirus had spread everywhere affecting her plannings. Just a few days before she wanted to fly back to India, she was informed by the airlines that her flight had been canceled.

Coincidentally, before the 21-day lockdown was announced in India, her mother also flew down to Philadelphia at her aunt's place. Aditi's mom was also planning to meet her, but she canceled her mommy's flight as it wasn’t safe to travel due to the spread of the virus. So, now the mother-daughter duo is staying in different cities. She confirmed that she is safe and fine there.

The beautiful diva went on to express that being in your homeland during such tough times is better and safe. She said that she lives in Mumbai with her mum, but her family stays in Baroda. She is now in contact with everyone through video calls. But she is heartbroken as she is not beside her Nani in this situation and is also concerned about my mama and mami who are doctors. She revealed that they're offering help to a government hospital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The YHM actress further added that she just wishes to return to India once everything is settled. She said that she will quarantine herself for 14 days with her family as she is homesick. However, even the thought of traveling is scary now as the number of Coronavirus cases in the US is surging. She is waiting for things to get back to normalcy. She said, 'It would have been better if I were home with Nani and mom even if there was a lockdown. I would have at least been in India in my own home.'

