Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anurag Sharma is all set to get married to longtime girlfriend Nandini Gupta

Anurag Sharma, who was last seen in popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, will soon be tying the knot with ladylove Nandini Gupta. Read deets inside.

The second marriage of the New Year in the Telly Town is finally happening. After TV actress Neha Pendse getting hitched to her beau Shardul Bayas, another actor is all set to take the big plunge. Yes, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Param Khurrana aka Anurag Sharma, is prepping up for the big day with his actor-girlfriend Nandini Gupta. The couple, who have been in a steady relationship for five years have finally decided to take it to the next level. The duo will be getting married on January 31, 2020.

Anurag took to his Instagram handle to share this news with everyone in the sweetest way possible. He shared an awe-inspiring video of their beautiful journey, right from how they first met to their proposal to revealing the big wedding date. The video was filled with some romantic moments from their 5-year-old journey and how they made it here. In his caption, he expressed his love for Nandini and expressed how excited he is to take the big leap and start the new adventure called 'marriage'. He asked all his family, friends and fans to keep showering their love and blessings on them.

Both, Anurag and Nandini are well-known faces in the Indian Television industry. Anurag has been a part of popular shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Kavach, and Udaan among others. Nandini was last seen in Star Plus show Dhhai Kilo Prem. We wish the couple a heart congratulations and send them truckloads of happiness.

Credits :Times of India

