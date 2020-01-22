Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anurag Sharma's wedding details REVEALED; To tie the knot on January 31

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Anurag Sharma spills the beans of his wedding with ladylove Nandini Gupta. Here's how and when will it happen.

It's time for some, 'Band Baaja Baaraat' in the Telly world once again. Yes, after Nehha Pendse, popular TV actor Anurag Sharma is all set to tie the knot with his longtime actress-girlfriend Nandini Singh. The couple who have been in a relationship for five years have finally decided to take their relationship to the next-level this month. The duo have finalized the wedding date and they will exchange wedding wows on January 31. Yes, it means the last day of January 2020 is when Anurag and Nandini will be 'Mr. and Mrs.' forever.

The wedding will take place in the bride's hometown, Delhi and the baraat will travel from the bridegroom's hometown in Prayagraj (Allahabad). A week later of the wedding, the reception will be held at Prayagraj. Talking about his bond with Nandini, Anurag told Times of India that they've been been living together since four years. He proposed to her in February 2016 and since then they've shared their lives and homes. Only a few months ago, the couple felt that it was finally the right time to get hitched and thus they decided the date mutually.

Anurag feels that it is good to be in a live-in relationship with your partner before getting married as it helps to know and understand each other better. Speaking of their compatibility, Anurag said, 'While I'm a quiet person, Nandini is vivacious one. We are completely opposite personalities and maybe that is attracted me to her.' He revealed that they lived in the same area and often crossed each other's paths. One fine day, he gathered the courage to ask her if she would accompany him to Siddhivinayak temple, and that's how the cute love-story began.

On the professional front, both Anurag and Nandini are popular names in the Telly Town. While Anurag has shown his acting mettle in several show including Pavitra Rishta, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Jodha Akbar, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Kavach, and Udaa, Nandini was last seen in Star Plus show Dhhai Kilo Prem.

Here's wishing the adorable couple a heartiest congratulations and sending them truckloads of happiness.

Credits :Times of India

