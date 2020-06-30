Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Vs Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Raman & Ishita or Abir & Mishti; Which pair is better? VOTE

Which on-screen TV jodi's chemistry do you like more, Raman and Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein or Abir and Mishti from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Take the poll and vote for your favourite pair now.

Indian Television shows are known for two main things, the storyline, and the on-screen jodis. It is usually the lead characters of the show that create a special connection with the viewers. Throughout these years, the Telly world has given us many beautiful on-screen pairs. Among them are Raman-Ishita and Abir-Mishti. These two couples have a special connection, and that is the channel. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, both of them aired on Star Plus, and have gotten immense love from the audience,

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein introduced us to a unique jodi Raman Bhalla and Ishita Iyer. The show premiered on 3 December 2013 starring and in the lead roles. Raman and Ishita's love story was one of its kind. Their journey of love began because of Raman's daughter Ruhi. While Raman was an angry young businessman, Ishita was a simple and strong-headed dentist. They two were poles apart, but they formed a strong bond. Just like many Bollywood movies, their love story also began with fights and arguments, but ultimately they fell head-over-heels in love with each other. Raman-Ishita's love story can be touted as matured and filled with understanding. They went on to attract many viewers and became one of the most-loved jodis of TV. After a successful span of six long years, the show bid adieu to the viewers on 18 December 2019.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke premiered on 18 March 2019, bringing to us another new and young pair. Shaheer Sheik aka Abir and Rhea Sharma aka Mishbir. Yet again another love story, but with its own essence and feel. The duo came together for the first time, and within a few episodes, won hearts of millions of people. Be it their mushy romance, cute nok-jhok, or their compatibility, Abir and Mishbir made a special place in everyone's hearts with their crackling and adorable chemistry. The two are lovingly called as 'MishBir' by fans, and their innocence is what sets this couple apart from others.

Well, there's no denying that the two reel-life couples have made their own place, and there's absolutely no comparison between them. But still, their stories have been unique and have a great impact on the audience, which jodi do you think has a better chemsirty, Raman & Ishita or Abir & Mishti? Which is your favourite couple among the two? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and don't forget to tell us why you chose the pair.

