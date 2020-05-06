Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aditi Bhatia who is stuck in LA amid COVID 19 REVEALS she's preparing to return to India

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Aditi Bhatia who is stuck in Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus pandemic revealed that she has begun the process of returning home to India.

Just about a month ago, the news of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia being stuck in Los Angeles amidst the Coronavirus pandemic was made known to us. Now, wit the Indian Government starting the process to facilitate the return of Indian's stranded abroad, there's some good news for Aditi's fans. The actress recently revealed to the Times of India that she and her mother who are stuck in LA, have begun the preparations to come back home in India. They have started the process of return after the government announced the big relief.

Talking to TOI, Aditi said that her mother and she are aware of the developments and steps are taken by the Government of India to help citizens stuck in a foreign land during the pandemic. She revealed that just like many others, she also has filled the required application forms. However, unfortunately, Aditi mentioned that there are no flights back home from the airports close that are close to her. So, she and her mother are planning to travel within the USA (United States of America) to first reach an airport that has a flight connecting to India. But, the young actress says that it is a risky decision, owing to the spread of the deadly virus.

ALSO READ: Shivangi Joshi embraces the beauty of nature in latest PICTURE; Shrenu Parikh praises her

When asked about her plan of action, the diva seemed a little confused as she has not got any response from the Indian embassy yet. So, Aditi is currently not aware of her next plan of action Sharing her thoughts, Aditi said that they haven't heard back from the embassy, so they are still in an uncertain situation. However, she hopes that things should resolve and they will return to India very soon.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Times of India

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×