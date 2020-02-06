Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel, Aly Goni & others reunite for Sri Lankan vacay; PHOTOS

The star cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein reunited recently and jetted off for an exotic vacation to Sri Lanka. Check out their pictures.

There are a few Indian daily soaps which tend to leave behind sweet memories in the hearts of the audiences. We can take examples of shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Shararat, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaaz and many others. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off – air sometime back is also amongst such TV programs which have left a deep impact on the viewers with their beautiful stories and characters that can never be forgotten and remain in our minds.

Despite the show having ended, its star cast still shares a good bond with each other and their social media pictures are proof. Recently, all of them reunited and jetted off together for an exotic vacation to the beautiful island of Sri Lanka. The squad included and her husband Rohit Shetty, Aditi Bhatia, Aly Goni, Krishna Mukherjee and . They have also shared glimpses from the heavenly locale on their respective social media handles.

Check out some of the pictures below:

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Anurag Sharma ties the knot with ladylove Nandini Gupta in a traditional wedding)

In one of the pictures, the entire squad can be seen posing for a selfie while in few others, some of them can be seen chilling by the swimming pool or at a restaurant. Talking about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it featured Karan Patel and Dahiya in the lead roles. Aditi Bhatia played the role of Karan and Divyanka’s on – screen daughter in the much – loved show. It happened to be one of the most popular programs to be aired on Indian television.

Credits :Instagram

Read More