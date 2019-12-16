Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi makes round trips from London to Mumbai for the show and its spin off

Divyanka Tripathi, whose show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going off-air, recently gave us major work goals. The actress made a pit-stop in Mumbai for 48 hours, not once but twice, before heading back to London.

, whose show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is going off-air, recently gave us major work goals. The actress made a pit-stop in Mumbai for 48 hours, not once but twice, before heading back to London to join husband Vivek Dahiya for their vacation. For the unversed, she made two round trips to fulfill her commitments for her shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein. The actress, in a media statement, said, "Honestly, as an actress, I've dealt with very hectic schedules but never have I really traveled to India for literally 48 hours twice. While we are enjoying the much-needed break, work is always a priority and since the makers needed me to come back to finish a few sequences I flew in for two days from UK."

She added, "It's been quite a schedule as I went straight from the airport to sets and straight-headed back to catch flight after completion of Mohabbatein and Chahatein shoot but it was worth the effort as we were all going down the memory lane shooting for last two days for YHM and now we are going to miss each other so much.”

Check out the BTS pictures from her show right below:

For the unversed, a few days ago, Divyanka rang in her birthday in London with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. She posted a picture of herself with hubby as she celebrated her b-day. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

