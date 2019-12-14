Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi OPENS UP on saturation while doing a long running daily soap

Divyanka Tripathi's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will bid adieu next week after running for more than six years. And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened on being on the show for so many years.

Divyanka also revealed how saturation does seep in after a point while doing n a long-running daily soap. “Actors feel empty emotionally as they have given all possible variations to their character in the duration ad miss the challenge that they faced at the beginning of the show. The monotony is enough to dampen one’s spirit. Throughout the journey of my show, I kept reminding myself that my character, Ishita, is a real person for my fans. My lack of effort would not do any justice to her and I couldn’t do that to her or her admirers.”

For the unversed, the actress has turned a year older today. As per reports, she has been on a vacation in the UK and will be celebrating her birthday in London with her hubby Vivek Dahiya. Wishes by her pals and colleagues have been pouring in for her on social media. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

