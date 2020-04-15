Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee's 'Miss You' post for Divyanka Tripathi is unmissable; See PHOTO

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee has recently shared a throwback picture with Divyanka Tripathi on her Instagram handle along with a sweet 'Miss You' post. Check it out.

If there is one show that we miss the most in current times, it is definitely the Dahiya- starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The daily soap’s interesting story and impressive star cast garnered a massive audience base because of which it fared well at the TRP charts too. Numerous fans were left disappointed when the show suddenly went off-air. Despite being replaced by its spin-off series, Yeh Hai Chahatein, it continues to remain in the hearts of the audience.

Recently, Krishna Mukherjee who portrayed a pivotal role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has shared a throwback picture with Divyanka Tripathi with a ‘Miss You’ message for the latter. The two actresses share a good rapport even now. As we can see in the picture, Divyanka is seen lovingly holding Krishna as the two of them flash their sweet smiles in front of the camera. Of late, Divyanka has reposted the picture on her Instagram handle stating that she also misses the former whom she terms as 'baby doll.'

Check out Krishna Mukherjee’s post below:

Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s post below:

For the unversed, Divyanka portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. On the other hand, Krishna played the role of Aliya Raghav in the show. She has appeared in numerous other shows including the supernatural thriller, Naagin 3. Talking about Divyanka Tripathi, the actress has already made her digital debut with a web show last year. She is currently obliging with the rules of the lockdown period imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya are spending quality time with each other amidst the quarantine break which is evident from their social media posts.

