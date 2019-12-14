Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhanika Dhawan wishes former on screen mom Divyanka Tripathi on her birthday; View Post

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi's former on - screen daughter Ruhanika Dhawan has recently wished the actress on her birthday. Check out her latest Instagram post.

Dahiya is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry who also enjoys a massive fan following. As all of us are getting ready to bid good bye to the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which airs on Star Plus, we cannot forget the amazing acting of specifically one person who is none other than Divyanka herself. Her role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla aka Ishima will always remain in the hearts of the audiences.

Well, today happens to be the birthday of this beautiful actress and wishes have already started pouring in from everywhere including her fans, colleagues and other well – wishers. Now, there’s a special person who has wished Divyanka on her birthday – Ruhanika Dhawan. Most of us know her as young Ruhi/ Pihu from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has recently shared a throwback picture with her Ishi Ma aka on – screen mom Divyanka along with a sweet and heartwarming note.

Check out Ruhanika’s wish for her former on – screen mom Divyanka Tripathi below:

Ruhanika writes, “May life bring you the greatest joy and never-ending happiness. Have a wonderful birthday Ishima.” Divyanka and Ruhanika’s on – screen Jodi as mother and daughter received tremendous response from the audiences and was, in fact, one of the main reasons behind Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s popularity. The show has been winning the hearts of the audiences since the last six years. For the unversed, it will go off air on December 20, 2019 and will be replaced by Yeh Hai Chahatein.

