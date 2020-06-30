Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan, Aditi Sharma and others begin shooting with a Puja; WATCH

The shooting of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has finally begun. The lead pair Vikram Singh Chauhan, Aditi Sharma along with the other cast and crew resumed shoots after three months. All the safety protocols was followed by the team. Take a look.

The entertainment industry, particularly the Indian Television world, is slowly and steadily opening up amid Unlock Phase 1. Since the past few days, news of several popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasuatii Zindagii Kay among others resuming shoots has been doing the rounds. Now, another popular show, which is aired on Star Plus has got back on its toes, and began shooting again. We're talking about none other than Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Yes, the actors of the show are back on the sets and have started shooting for fresh episodes.

The show's lead pair Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan), Aditi Sharma (Roshni Ahmad) among other actors were seen on the sets shooting for new episodes. The cast and the crew of the daily soap began their shooting after performing a Puja and offering prayers to God. Everyone from the team was seen taking the utmost care and following the guidelines as suggested by the Maharashtra Government. From wearing masks to marinating social distancing to sanitizing themselves at regular intervals, the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka team is adhering to the protocols to ensure safety. The cast of seemed excited to begin shooting after a long break of three months, but as mentioned above they are doing their best to adapt to the 'new normal'.

Take a look at Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka team's first-day shooting scene here:

Talking about the show, it is an Indian fantasy drama that began airing on 14 October 2019. The show has been receiving a great response from the audience. Vikram and Aditi's on-screen chemistry also has won hearts of many. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch new episodes of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

