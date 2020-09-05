Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka's Aditi Sharma adds bling as she celebrates birthday with Vikram Singh Chauhan, friends

Aditi Sharma celebrates her birthday with a lot of bling and close knit friends. Vikram Singh Chauhan and Reem Shaikh were also present.

Aditi Sharma turned a year older on September 4. The actress received a huge cake on sets which she cut in the presence of the cast and crew and later threw a close knit party for her close friends which included Vikram Singh Chauhan and Reem Shaikh. Donning a silver sequin crop top with black pants, Aditi looked pretty as she added bling to her birthday attire. She shared a couple of photos on social media.

"Thank you Everyone for making my dayyy sooooo special I love each one of you ! And thank you momzu popsu n bhai for the surprises and making me feel on top of the world with you by my side & Always being soo supporting i hope i make you proud and happy ! And fulfill all your dreams Also love you & hugs to all Those also who are not in the pictures but have been standing by my side always," she captioned the album as she shared some cool pictures from the party.

Reem too wished the actress on Instagram and wrote, "Keep laughing always you crazy nut You are a beautiful person inside out, I love you a lot. Happy birthday baby @officialaditisharma 11.11 , I wish to stay friends with you forever." Aditi replied to her post, "Aww my baby i love you immensely."



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@officialaditisharma) on Sep 4, 2020 at 11:51pm PDT

Aditi is currently seen in YJHJK which was a finite series but got extension as it performed well on TRP charts.

Credits :Instagram

