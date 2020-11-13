Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka's leads Vikram Singh Chauhan & Aditi Sharma bid 'final goodbye' with heartwarming posts

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actors Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Ahmed) bid 'final goodbye' to the fans with endearing posts as they thank them for loving their jodi. Take a look.

As disheartening as it may be, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka is all set to bid goodbye to viewers. Yes, the much-loved fantasy drama, which aired on Star Plus, is going off-air. The show will air its final episode tomorrow, i.e. November 14 (2020) on Diwali. While everyone will be celebrating the festival of lights, YJHJK viewers would be a tad bit upset with the show bidding adieu.

The show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan (Aman Junaid Khan) and Aditi Sharma (Roshni Ahmed) in the lead roles. From the storyline to the execution to the lead pair's chemistry, the audience loved every bit about Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. However, despite so much appreciation, it failed to make its mark in the number game, and the channel decided to pull it off. Not only fans, but the cast is also disappointed with the show's closure, within a year. But, they have taken it all positively, with the hope to entertain their fans with something new and better in the future.

Recently, Vikram and Aditi took to their social media handles to announce 'its a wrap' for them and bid a 'final goodbye' to YJHJK viewers with heartwarming posts. The two expressed their gratitude towards fans for loving their onscreen jodi 'Roshan.' They shared endearing pictures of themselves dressed in all-black and looked extremely adorable. While Vikram looked dashing in a black sherwani, Aditi sizzled in a shimmery black lehenga choli. Their chemistry is evident from the photos, and fans will definitely miss seeing them in a single frame.

Vikram thanked fans for making 'Roshan special.' Aditi expressed love for people who adored not only Roshan but also Adivik. She also thanked Vikram for being such an amazing co-star and even better friend.

Take a look at their posts here:

Meanwhile, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka started airing on Television in October 2019, and after a successful run of 1 year with more than 215 episodes, the show is bidding goodbye. Are you going to miss Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka and Vikram-Aditi's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

