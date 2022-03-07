Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Ep 1 Review: Swati Rajput’s show deals with dark skin complexion & emotions about it

Show name: Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar

Cast: Swati Rajput, Ankit Siwach, Nilu Kohli

Our society is known for its obsession with fair skin. For years, we have promoted the image of a perfect girl with fair and glowing skin, good features and a perfect figure. This so-called image of a perfect girl has often led to belittling women who don’t fit the structure in any way. And while our showbiz industry happens to be the mirror of society, we have often seen shows and films dealing with these social issues. Joining the list is Star Plus' new social drama Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar which also deals with dark complexion and how society reacts and disgraces it.

Starring Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach in the lead, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is set in the backdrop of the national capital and narrates the story of a dark-complexioned girl and the struggles she faces in her life because of her dark skin. The show starts with Dia’s (played by Swati Rajput) parents getting worried about her not being home during the late hours of the night and how they have been concerned about her getting married. On the other hand, Dia, who has big dreams of working in her dream hotel, is already struggling with creepy stares and nasty comments due to her skin colour almost every day in her life. Amid this, she gets a ray of hope and happiness as she gets a call for her dream job and she can’t stop gushing about it. But little did Dia know that her dark skin is once again going to be a point of disgrace for her and she will once again be insulted for the same.

If this wasn’t all. Adding to her woes, the typical neighbourhood aunties were seen gossiping about Dia which irks her mother. As a result, she ends up saying nasty things to her daughter which in turn leads to the most unexpected results leaving everyone shocked and heartbroken. But the story doesn’t end here as Dia’s mother’s quest to get her married soon is still on. She keeps pressurising Dia to reconsider her decision about marriage without being unaware of the fact what Dia is going through. Will Dia be able to prove her worth? Will she ever be able to find love in her life?

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar leaves you pondering these questions as it deals with a sensitive topic with the right amount of emotions. The storyline is well structured and manages to strike the right chord with the hearts. As much as you relate to Dia and her family, your heart goes out to the girl as well and will make you secretly hope for magic for her.

Talking about the performances, Swati Rajput has proved her mettle with her performance as Dia as she looks promising in the role. On the other hand, Nilu Kohli, who plays the role of Dia’s mother, is also a treat to watch as a caring, worried and typical Indian mother. Overall, the first episode of Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar will definitely leave a mark on the audience. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming days.

We have watched this show on OTT platform