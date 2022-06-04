Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar to go off-air in few months; Mrinal Navell says ‘Its quite disappointing’

The show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is one of the new shows that started airing in 2022. The show started only a month and a half ago but has got immense love from the audience. But there is sad news for the fans of the show, that the show is going to wrap up very soon. The current plot of the show is offering some very interesting twists for the audience. The show’s parallel lead, Mrinal Navell talked exclusively with Telly Chakkar about the wrap up of the show.

Mrinal Navell is presently seen in Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. She is playing a parallel lead of Palki Mathur in the show who is Diya and Jhanvi's sister in this popular drama series. On being asked about her reaction to getting the news of the show going off-air, she said, “It was quite disappointing as the show's story had recently paced up. The TRPs were constant and it wasn't even increasing or decreasing. We had that motivation. We were still expecting that things will work out if the storyline becomes better. We were very upset when we got this news. The show is going to wrap up soon, so no one felt like shooting.”

Mrinal Navell also talked about further plans, “I may take a break from TV because TV was never my ultimate goal. I always wanted to try web or movies and even ads. I am trying for them. I might take up a good role. As an actor, I am always hungry for that. It's not even a year since I started doing TV and don't want to get stuck into it and want to explore more. TV offers the same storyline and there is not much growth. I have a lot of time to explore myself and wait for some time.”

On being asked about feeling demotivated after the show wrap. She said that the show was schooling for her. Her directors and cast members have helped me grow, and they got that much-needed camera exposure. She shared that she got to know how to be there on set and perform, and she learned a lot on the set. It was a very good time for her and it is a bit disheartening. She added that she needed that schooling and got to work with such great actors.

Also read- Nilu Kohli reveals the reason behind her show 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' going off air