Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke star Ritvik Arora wins hearts as he dances to Good Newwz song; WATCH

Today, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke star Ritvik Arora posted a dance video on social media wherein he is seen dancing to Good Newwz song. Watch

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir, and Rhea Sharma aka Mishti is performing well at the TRP charts, and besides Abir and Mishti’s chemistry, one thing that fans equally love in the show is Abir and his brother Kunal aka Ritvik Arora’s camaraderie. As much as fans love their on screen chemistry, they equally love their off screen rapport because Shaheer and Ritvik share a close bond. And today, Ritvik Arora, who is quite active on social media, shared a video wherein he is seen dancing to and Kareena Kapoor’ song- Chandigarh Main.

At the onset of 2020, Ritvik, who is an amazing dancer, shared a dance video wherein he is seen showing off his amazing dance moves on the beats of a peppy track from film Good Newwz. Alongside the video, Ritvil wrote, “So here it is, first dance video of 2020! (well officially atleast)! Had so much fun choreographing to this amazing song and dancing to it…”

In the show, Ritvik Arora is paired opposite Kaveri Priyam aka Kuhu, and in the show, while the two are married, they don’t share any relationship because Kunal was forced to marry Kuhu and the two have also filed for divorce. As for Abir and Mishti, Mishti feels that Abir hates her and therefore, she agrees to marry Nishant aka Vatsal Sheth but when Kunal learns about the reason behind Abir and Mishti’s break-up, he helps his brother to reconcile with Mishti. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

