Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu to visit the Goenka house

In today’s episode, Swarna gets worried and informs Manish that she is unable to contact Manjiri as her cell phone is switched off and has no alternate number to contact Birla family. Suhasini gets desperate and tells Manish to fetch Harshvardhan Birla’s contact number so that they can get in touch with him and arrange a meeting to fix the marriage. Swarna tells Suhasini to be patient until Manjiri calls them back and talks to them about Abhimanyu’s marriage. Manish backs Swarna’s thought and decides to wait for a day. Later, Swarna prays to god and wishes that everything should quickly get back to normal.

The next morning, Aarohi and Akshara get ready for their interviews and seek blessings from all the elders in the house. Elsewhere, Mahima goes through Akshara’s resume, while Harshvardhan decides to interview Aarohi. Ahead, Mahima sees Akshara helping a kid and feels that the latter has the same qualities as Manjiri and thinks that she has found a perfect match for Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Harshvardhan discerns that Aarohi is hardworking and passionate towards her work and believes that she will be the perfect life partner for his son.

Later, Akshara gets the injured kid to the hospital and admits him in the children’s ward while Abhimanyu comes there to treat him and flirts with Akshara. Further, Harshvardhan goes to Aarohi and tells her that she is the perfect candidate for the internship. After a while, Abhimanyu meets Aarohi and Akshara and tells them that Suhasini has invited him to their house. Aarohi is happy and tells Abhimanyu to visit their house as soon as possible as she wants to introduce him to Manish. Back in the Birla house, all the family members get into an heated argument when they try to choose a perfect match for Abhimanyu.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu tells his mother about Akshara