Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat faces accusations

In todays episode, Kartik finds Sirat disturbed and tells her to ignore Surekha. Sirat feels restless but hides all of her emotions as she feels that her feelings might affect Kartik. Ahead, Kartik could not resist himself and asks the reason for her silence. Sirat gives the reason of her competition and says that her preparations should not distance her from her responsibilities. Kartik motivates Sirat and tells her that she can easily manage the house and her passion. Kairav informs Sirat that the reporters have gathered in front of their house. Later, media starts asking Sirat.

Sirat praises Kartik and Goenkas for being the ultimate support behind her success. Kartik compliments Sirat for maintaining a perfect balance in her professional and personal life. One of the reporter spots Surekha and tries to ask her view about Sirat. Kartik interrupts the reporter and asks Sirat to show them the boxing ring the latter has made in the house. After a while, the reporters find a picture of Luv and Khush in the house and start asking Sirat about the allegations put on them in the past. Sirat changes the topic and tells the reporter that Luv and Khush are currently studying.

Furthermore, Kartik asks Sirat to focus on her game as all her haters will turn into her fans once she wins the championship. Luv and Khush call Akhilesh and tell him that after Sirat’s interview all the news channels have yet again started to portray them as molesters. Manish checks the news channel and accuses Sirat for spoiling Luv and Khush’s life.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Surekha belittles Sirat