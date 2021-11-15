Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu gets confused

Today, the Birla family visits the Goenka house, while Suhasini and Swarna takes care of their guests. In the meantime, Manjiri learns that that Abhimanyu and Mahima will reach soon as they had some appointments at their hospital. Suhasini gets emotional when she sees that Aarohi and Akshara have grown up and will leave their house in a few days. The Birla family gifts a doctors lab coat to Aarohi and congratulates her for being selected in one of the most reputed hospital chain of their country.

On the flip side, Abhimanyu gets stuck in the traffic along with Mahima and starts getting restless. Mahima understands that the Birlas aren’t aware of Abhimanyu’s choice and decides to make use of this situation for her benefit. Back in the Goenka house, Suhasini tells Manjiri that they should enjoy the moment as this is a special day for both the families. Manjiri asks Aarohi to sing and Neel praises Akshara and informs his family members that she is the best when it comes to singing. Abhimanyu enters the house and gets enthralled when he hears Akshara singing a song. Manjiri compliments Akshara for having a melodious voice, while Abhimanyu tries to flirt with her.

Ahead, Abhimanyu takes part in a ritual and shocks everyone when he gifts the bangles to Akshara instead of Aarohi. Manjiri and Harshvardhan feel that Abhimanyu is trying to pull out a prank on his family members. Neel gets confused when he finds that Manjiri tells Abhimanyu to gift the bangles to Aarohi. Mahima learns that the confusion has started taking place and will destroy the happiness of both the families. Abhimanyu tells everyone that he has gifted the bangles to the correct girl. Aarohi feels jealous and takes the bangles back from Akshara and talks rudely to her for accepting the bangles. Akshara gives back the bangles and Aarohi tells her family to stop such a game which creates confusion amongst everyone.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

