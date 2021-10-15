Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 15 October 2021, Written Update: Surekha cheers for Sirat

Today, Sirat and her family learn that Mukesh is the one who swapped Sirat’s medicine with a different pill. Suhasini and Suvarna feel bad for accusing Surekha as she had no involvement. Kartik reveals that the federation can send Mukesh behind the bars for trying to destroy Sirat’s career. Sirat decides to apologise to Surekha for their behaviour. Gayatri tells Sirat that they are trying to apologise to Surekha, but she is firm on her decision. Sirat and Suvarna decides to keep a fast on the eve of ‘Karwa Chauth’.

Later, Kartik gets a good news and informs Sirat about her match. Suhasini tells Kartik that Sirat is fasting and cannot fight as she is hungry since morning. Kartik tells Sirat to end the fast as her career is more important. Sirat refuses to end the fast and decides to fight with a hungry stomach. Kartik feels proud of Sirat as she decides to maintain a balance in her personal and professional life. After a while, Sirat reaches the boxing academy ab=nd Kartik tells her to fight with full dedication.

Meanwhile, Suvarna and Suhasini find Surekha and tell her to forgive them and Sirat as they accept their mistake. On the flip side, Sirat faints due to exhaustion while Kartik tries to encourage Sirat. Ahead, Surekha comes near the boxing ring and cheers for Sirat and assures that she will enter the house post the latter wins the match. Sirat gathers courage and gets up and continues to fight.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

