Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu reveals the truth

In today’s episode, Manjiri and Harshvardhan call Abhimanyu to perform the pre-wedding rituals. Abhimanyu stands stunned when he sees that Arohi performs the ritual instead of Akshara. Manjiri still feels that Aarohi is the perfect match for her son. Manish and Akhilesh cherish the moments and feel that Aarohi will fulfill every expectation of the Birla family. Later, Abhimanyu refuses to complete the rituals when he learns that Aarohi replaces Akshara. Manish and all others get surprised when they get to know that Abhimanyu refuses to marry Aarohi. Abhimanyu informs everyone that he wants to marry Akshara and cannot accept Aarohi as his life partner. Aarohi gets emotional after Abhimanyu reveals that he loves Akshara.

Harshvardhan tries to interrupt but Abhimanyu asks him to stay silent as he will marry the girl of his choice. In the meantime, Akshara refuses to accept Abhimanyu’s proposal as she finds Aarohi upset. Kairav gets angry and blames Abhimanyu for playing with the emotions of his sisters. Abhimanyu explains to everyone that since the start the latter has fallen for Akshara due to her good behaviour. Mahima mocks Manjiri and tells her that being an ideal mother she could not recognize Abhimanyu’s choice.

Manjiri feels embarrassed after she fails to understand Abhimanyu’s feelings and circulates wrong information to her family members. Further, Manish informs the Birla family that Swarna had informed Manjiri about Akshara but the latter got confused and started accepting Aarohi as her daughter-in-law. Abhimanyu confronts Aarohi for creating confusion amongst both the families. Aarohi decides to stay silent as she fails to understand that Abhimanyu wanted to marry Akshara. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri that it was Akshara who made him smile after many years.

