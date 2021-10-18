Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 18 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat is in for a surprise

In today's episode, Naira advises taking a selfie because everyone is here. Kartik notices that Arohi has been swapped with another infant. The Goenkas become worried.

After 8 years, Akshara, now an adult, wakes up looking for Aarohi. Sirat, Swarna and Suhasini inquire about Akshara screaming. Akshara expresses her concern that Aarohi would be taken from her. Sirat discloses that Kairav has only told half of the tale, and subsequently Sirat explains what happened in the flashback, in which Gayu scolded Kairav and Vansh for their irresponsibility. The Goenkas resolve to track down Aarohi. Kartik decides to look at the surveillance footage. Meanwhile, the other couple check into the hotel. They apologise to the Goenkas for taking Aarohi by mistake.

Sirat assures Akshara that Aarohi will never be taken away from her. Akshara misses Kairav and Vansh now that they have moved to a hostel for their studies.

Aarohi later arranges a Mother's Day surprise for Sirat. When Aarohi asks Akshara what surprise she has in store for Sirat, Akshara replies that she has made a card for Sirat. Sirat comes in and Akshara and Aarohi surprise her on Mother's Day. Sirat adds that she has a surprise for them as well. She gives Akshara a guitar and Aarohi a tablet.

Mother's Day is celebrated by the Goenkas. Kartik is missed by Akshara and Aarohi. Kartik makes a phone call to them. Sirat makes the decision to tell Akshara that Naira is her mother. Sirat's judgement is opposed by Suhasini and Manish. Sirat believes it is high time to tell Akshara about Naira; otherwise, she will be hurt if she learns about that from someone else.

Sheila calls Sirat, who asserts that she has two daughters. When Sheila tells Sirat that Akshara is her stepdaughter, Akshara is shocked to hear that.

