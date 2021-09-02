Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik weds Sirat

Suvarna and Suhasini thank Sirat for keeping Manish’s truth as a secret. Sirat says that Sheela was wrong and hence she supported Manish. Suhasini and Suvarna bless Sirat and take her to wedding venue. The Goenkas enjoy the moment and dance to celebrate the wedding. Kairav drags Sheela on the dance floor as he finds her alone. Akhilesh tells Manish that his hatred for Sirat cannot affect Kartik’s love. Manish tells Akhilesh that his hatred for Sirat will never decrease as she has snatched his son from him.

Later, Sirat and Kartik complete the wedding rituals. Akhilesh and Manish carry Kartik on their shoulder but Sirat manages to put the garland correctly. Sirat decides to have some fun and asks Keerti to bring a ladder. Kartik finds it difficult to put the garland on Sirat. Kartik jumps to put it on Sirat, and in this process, Sirat loses her balance and falls in Kartik’s arm.

Ahead, Kartik and Sirat complete all the religious rituals and take blessings from all the elders in the house. Kairav thanks god for fulfilling his wish and also adds that they are blessed to have Sirat their life. Manish is still not ready to accept Sirat as his daughter-in law, while Goenkas give gifts to Sirat and Kartik. Later, Kairav gifts a greeting card to Sirat calling her as his ‘Mumma’. Sirat gets emotional as she has received the most precious gift from Kairav and also hugs him.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 3500 episodes; Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi share an endearing tribute