Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Sheela’s entry shocks the Goenka family

Today we see that Sirat consoles Akshara and tells her to ignore all the silly mistakes done by Aarohi as she is very young to understand things. Later, Sirat tells Akshara and Aarohi to help her in packing some gifts for children at Akshara Dance Academy. Sirat calls Akshara a good daughter and tells her to forgive Aarohi. Akshara says that Arohi is her sister and even if they don’t talk the latter will always take care of her.

Meanwhile, Aarohi’s changed behaviour makes Manish think that Sirat shouldn’t have told the truth to Akshara and Aarohi. Surkeha comes in and tells that Aarohi belongs to the Goenkas and thus she is intelligent but the anger factor in her has surely been adapted from Sheela. Manish tells Sirat to keep a watch on Aarohi and Akshara, so that they can maintain a healthy relationship.

Furthermore, the family members get happy as Sirat and her daughters pack all the gifts. Ahead, Aarohi starts asking weird questions regarding the name of the dance academy. Goenkas tell Aarohi the story behind the name, the latter then tells that she wants a boxing academy in the name of Sheela. Goenkas get shocked after hearing Sheela’s name from Aarohi. The manager informs Sirat that Sheela had visited the academy to get a job. Sirat tells the manager to keep Sheela away from their academy. After a while, Sheela enters the house and shocks everyone. Manish asks Aarohi and Akshara to go in their rooms. Sheela asks Sirat to give her a job as she is in need of money.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

