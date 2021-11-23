Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 23 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara confesses her feelings

In today's episode Akshara enters Abhimanyu’s cabin and gets in a conversation with him. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu starts dreaming about his life with Akshara and feels that his life would turn into a blessing if he achieves his true love. Anand suggests Harshvardhan to cancel Akshara’s internship in their hospital so that Abhimanyu stays far from her. Mahima backs Anand’s thought, while Harshvardhan assures that Abhimanyu will never stop loving Akshara. Harshvardhan also adds that everyone from the Goenka family have accused Abhimanyu for cheating Aarohi and hence he cannot accept Akshara as his daughter-in-law.

Abhimanyu interrupts Harshvardhan and informs him that he loves Akshara and will marry her against all odds. Harshvardhan assures Abhimanyu that he will accept Akshara once she confesses her love for Abhimanyu in front of everyone. Abhimanyu accepts this challenge and decides to inform Akshara about the same. Later, Abhimanyu goes to meet Akshara and gets her to the Birla house, while Manjiri gets overwhelmed and feels that the latter is ready for the marriage. Elsewhere, Goenkas constantly pray for Aarohi’s well-being as she has suffered a lot in the last few days.

Furthermore, Abhimanyu welcomes Akshara in their house and tells her to be comfortable. Harshvardhan and other family members wait for Akshara’s confession as they are eager to clear the confusion amongst the two families. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to confess her true feelings in front if his family members and also informs her about Harshvardhan’s challenge. Akshara gathers courage and apologises to all the members of the Birla family for her past behaviour and confesses that she loves Abhimanyu and cannot live without him. Abhimanyu is happy and hugs Akshara for accepting him as his life partner.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

