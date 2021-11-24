Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara breaks Abhimanyu’s heart

In today's episode Abhimanyu gets back to reality and is shocked when he learns that Akshara denies that she loves him. Akshara informs everyone that their relation will never succeed as Abhimanyu is in love with her while she thinks of him as a good friend. Harshvardhan gets overwhelmed as he starts thinking that Aarohi can get in their house as Abhimanyu’s wife. Abhimanyu finds it difficult to believe that Akshara does not love him and tells her to reveal the truth as her words are yet again creating confusion in his house. Akshara informs Abhimanyu that she has revealed the truth and has no feelings for him. Abhimanyu tells Harshvardhan that Akshara is under immense pressure and thus she is not ready to accept him.

Akshara interrupts Abhimanyu and tells him that she has no pressure on her and blames him for creating misunderstanding amongst both the families. Abhimanyu controls his anger and asks Neel to drop Akshara back to the Goenka house. Akshara leaves the Goenka house and starts recalling Aarohi’s words where the latter had warned her to stay away from Abhimanyu to continue their relationship. Elsewhere, Abhimanyu gets angry and blames Aarohi for taking away Akshara from him. Akshara decides to end the friendship with Abhimanyu as she wants Aarohi to be with her.

Later, Abhimanyu destroys his room in anger after Akshara walks out from their house. Akshara gets emotional and prays to god that Abhimanyu should move on quickly. Harshvardhan feels bad for Abhimanyu, while Anand consoles him and assures that something much better will happen in their life. Abhimanyu gets ready for the hospital and tells his family to leave him alone. Akshara meets Aarohi and assures that everything will get back to normal and asks Aarohi to stay positive.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

