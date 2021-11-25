Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara leaves the Goenka house

Today we see that Akshara feels that the environment in their house is dull and decides to do something to get a smile on everyone's face. Aarohi comes out of her room, while Kairav and Vansh tell her to relax as she has just got back from the hospital. Akshara gets many balloons in their hall and tells her family to burst them and vent their anger. Aarohi and all other family members participate in this activity and burst every balloon and feel relaxed. Elsewhere, Nishta celebrates ‘bhai dooj’ with Abhimanyu and tries to cheer him up but fails miserably in her attempt. Abhimanyu leaves the house, while Harshvardhan blames Akshara and the Goenkas for spoiling their happiness.

Back in the Goenka house, Kairav finds a photograph of Abhimanyu and Akshara posing together and decodes that both of them love each other. Later, Kairav walks up to Akshara and tells her to leave the house so that everything gets back to normal. Akshara gets emotional after Kairav’s announcement and decides to leave the Goenka house for everyone's happiness. On the other hand, Abhimanyu accepts Akshara’s rejection and determines that he will live with it throughout his life.

After a while Aarohi and Akshara celebrate Bhai Dooj with their brothers. Akshara informs Manish that she has to leave the house at the earliest as she is been selected in the Pune University to accomplish her degree in music. Manish gets happy and allows Akshara to leave the house so that she can fulfill her dream of being a music pundit. Aarohi counts herself lucky as Akshara decides to leave the Goenka house on the same day. Furthermore, Akshara packs her bag and bids adieu to the Goenka family and thanks everyone for understanding her. Kairav gets emotional and asks Akshara to forget the past so that she can start a new phase in her life.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

