Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Devastating news for Sirat and Goenka's

In today’s episode, Akshara questions Aarohi about her meeting with Sheila in secret. Aarohi recalls Sheila’s words and tries to ignore Akshara. Moving on, Akshara informs Aarohi that Manish has revealed the bitter truth about Sheila. Aarohi feels that Manish is trying to provoke her against Sheila, as according to the latter, her grandmother is the best amongst all the family members. Aarohi insults Akshara and tells her to leave. Later, Akshara and Aarohi get excited to welcome Kartik and also decide to make presents for him.

Suvarna decides to prepare Kartik’s favourite dishes as he is about to get back home after one month. The Goenka family gets thrilled and starts decorating their house for Kartik. Akshara decides to make a greeting card while Arohi concludes that she will order a coffee mug for him. After a while, Aarohi steals Akshara’s idea of making a greeting card and tells her to think something else. Akshara feels upset at first, but then, motivates herself to create something special for Kartik.

Aarohi tells everyone that she will tell Kartik to get back Sheila in their house. Manish interrupts Aarohi and tells her to stop behaving like an adult. Aarohi tries to confront Manish for his rude behaviour against Sheila. Aarohi leaves the place as Sirat shouts at her for being imprudent. Further, Sirat and the Goenka’s learn that Kartik’s flight has gone missing. Manish calls it a rumor and tells everyone to hide the news from Aarohi and Akshara. In the meantime, Sirat refuses to accept the truth and goes to the temple while Suvarna handles everything in the house.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Sheela’s entry shocks the Goenka family