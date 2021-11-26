Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Kairav saves Abhimanyu from being arrested

In today’s episode, we see that Kairav informs Vansh that he had to send Akshara back to Pune as Abhimanyu and the former would have found it difficult to move on in their life. Elsewhere, Akshara and Abhimanyu spot each other while they get stuck in the traffic and both of them recall their sweet memories. Kairav finds that Akshara has left behind her keys and decides to return it to her before she crosses the city. Akshara gathers courage and tries to meet Abhimanyu but the signal turns green and the latter leaves from there.

Later, Abhimanyu stops his car and thrashes a guy who hurts his girlfriend in front of the public. The police inspector gets there in time and confronts Abhimanyu for taking the law in his hand. In the meantime, Kairav comes there and apologises to the inspector and saves Abhimanyu from being arrested. On the flip side, Manjiri gets worried about Abhimanyu and asks Neel to talk to him. Neel informs Manjiri that Abhimanyu has decided to move on but he will try and reunite them. Manjiri makes Neel remember about Abhimanyu's birthday.

Neel decides to celebrate Abhimanyu's birthday in a grand way so that it gets easy for him to forget everything from the past.

Further, Abhimanyu gets furious at Kairav for helping him and tells him to stay away as his family has already done a lot for him. Kairav apologises to Abhimanyu on the behalf of his family and informs him that Akshara is leaving for Pune and will stay there permanently. Abhimanyu stands stunned but controls his feelings as he recalls that Akshara had rejected his proposal. Ahead, Abhimanyu gets back home and tells Manjiri that gets restive whenever he thinks about Akshara. Manjiri calls Akshara and requests her to stay back until they celebrate Abhimanyu’s birthday.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara leaves the Goenka house