Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Sirat to face imprisonment

Kartik tells Sirat to not worry. Sirat asks Kartik to just take care of Mauri and tells that she is capable to fight alone. As police arrest Sirat, she is surrounded by the media while they question her relationship with Kartik. Sirat faces embarrassment and Kartik tries to help Sirat but is stopped by Manish. Kartik feels sorry for not being able to help Sirat. Narendra feels good that the media has believed his words. He also says that everyone should accuse Sirat.

Finally, Sirat is taken to jail. On the other hand, Manish wants Kartik to distance himself from Sirat as soon as possible and also accuses Sirat for his condition. Mauri is seen falling ill as Sirat is taken away. Kartik blames Manish for Mauri's health. Manish tells Kartik to choose either Sirat or his own family.

Mauri asks Kartik to protect Sirat, Manish has a word with his lawyer where he suggests things can be only be controlled if Kartik confronts that he has no relation with Sirat and him. Manish tells Suhasini to talk to Kartik as he listens to her.

Suhasini goes to Kartik and finds him furious for not being able to help Sirat. Suhasini advices Kartik to take a step back, for the time being also asks him to trust her. On the other hand, Aradhana meets Chauhan and asks him to allow her for adding more twists and turns to the news to entertain her audience. Later, we see Sirat remembering her moments with Ranveer and cries.

How long will Sirat face imprisonment? Will Kartik be able to help her? Find out in the next episode.

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 July 2021, Written Update: Sirat under arrest