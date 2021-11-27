Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara returns back to the Goenka house

In today's episode, Aarohi brings Kachori for everyone in the house. Kairav recalls Akshara when he sees this. The Goenkas are taken aback when Akshara returns to the house. Her family members wonder if she forgot anything or if she missed the bus. Akshara says that her mother taught her the necessity of facing difficulties rather than avoiding them. Kairav apologises for asking Akshara to leave. Manish is shocked to hear this and scolds Akshara and Kairav for their wrong decisions. Akshara tries to convince Manish that it's not Kairav's fault.

Abhimanyu approaches Mahima and inquires as to why there is so much misunderstanding, though he had told her the whole truth. Hearing this, Mahima is shocked.

Aarohi is furious at Akshara. Akshara tells her that everything she did was for her family. Neil informs Manjiri that Akshara has agreed to help with Abhimanyu's birthday preparations. Abhimanyu misses Akshara and shouts at the servant. He realises his mistake and apologises to him.

Mahima notices Manjiri talking with Akshara. She begins yelling at Manjiri that she is still talking to Akshara so that Abhimanyu's attention is diverted to this topic, and then the family will be unaware that she has caused confusion. Abhimanyu arrives. Manjiri tries to explain to Mahima and Abhimanyu that she is doing this to celebrate Abhimanyu's birthday. But Abhimanyu walks away without listening to her.

Later, Akshara plans to make Abhimanyu happy. Aarohi receives an internship offer from Birla Hospital. She is overjoyed and informs Goenkas of the good news. This does not sit well with Manish. He refuses to let Aarohi work at Birla Hospital. Akshara informs Manish that this is a great opportunity for Aarohi. As a result, they should not stop Aarohi from working there. Manish understands her perspective and agrees to let Aarohi work at Birla Hospital.

Akshara calls Neil to know if the preparations have started. Abhimanyu comes there. Akshara is happy to hear his voice.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 November 2021, Written Update: Kairav saves Abhimanyu from being arrested