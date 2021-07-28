Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Kartik continues to fight for Sirat

Today at the beginning of the episode, we see Suhasini telling Kartik to speak up, but the latter replies that his suggestion won't matter, as it will not prove Sirat innocent. However, Kartik decides to fight along with Sirat. Suhasini questions Kartik about going against the family, however, he promises that he won't put Goenka’s reputation at stake. He asks her to pray for them, so that they can fight till the end.

Meanwhile, Sirat cries thinking about Mauri. Kartik decides to meet Sirat. He escapes secretly, hiding from the media, but the press still follows Kartik. He finally manages to reach the police station. The constable informs Sirat that Kartik has come to meet her. In the police station a reporter was already waiting. Kartik spots the reporter, and tricks him to meet Sirat.

As Kartik returns home, he notices that Mauri's health is deteriorating as she misses Sirat. Mauri asks Kartik to save Sirat, to which he responds that he will surely save her. Meanwhile, Sirat wants to make a call to Mauri and requests the constable for the same. After a lot of pleading, the constable allowed Sirat to make a call. On the other side, all the family members are receiving calls asking about who killed Ranveer. Kartik asks everyone to ignore such calls.

Later, Sirat calls Kartik and tells him not to worry for her as she is very strong. This gives Kartik confidence, and he tells her to not stop fighting, as they all are with her. Sirat tells Kartik that she is sensing that something bad is going to happen. However, Kartik tells her not to worry and to be strong.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

