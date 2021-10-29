Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29 October 2021, Written update: Akshara meets Abhimanyu

Today, Suhasini admits Akshara in the hospital and waits for the doctors to examine the her. Abhimanyu accidentally gets into Akshara’s room later loses his balance and falls on her. Akshara and Abhimanyu see each other for the first time in the hospital. Akshara yet again gets a panic attack and starts singing the same song. Abhimanyu recalls the voice and thinks that Akshara is the same girl who was singing near the lake. Later, one if the intern tells Abhimanyu that he went to the wrong room as the health ministers daughter Ruby is admitted in the other room.

In the meantime, a curious Aarohi tries to find Abhimanyu in the hospital after she looks at his profile and finds him attractive. Aarohi learns that Abhimanyu is busy after she enquires to the hospital staff about him. After a while, Arohi bumps her car into Abhimanyu’s bike while the latter falls down. Aarohi tries to introduce her but Abhimanyu ignores her and rushes to pick his bike and leaves. On the flip side, Akshara asks Kairav the reason behind lying. Kairav informs her that he was missing her and was finding it difficult to manage the house without her.

Further, Mahima and Anuj sit for dinner and tell Parth to get inspired by Abhimanyu as he has turned out to be the most successful surgeon in their state. Parth tells his parents that he pursued medical studies due to their constant pressure on him or else he was never interested in being a doctor. Ahead, Manjiri feeds Abhimanyu, while Harshvardhan gets furious on him for behaving rudely to Ruby. Abhimanyu leaves the house after Harshvardhan talks to him in a rude manner.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

