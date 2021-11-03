Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara sings for Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara sings for Abhimanyu
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara sings for Abhimanyu
In today’s episode, everyone requests Akshara to sing a song to make the evening memorable. Abhimanyu tells Akshara to sing ‘Piya Tose' which is very close to his heart as his mother loves it. Akshara gets ready to sing the song for Abhimanyu and gets a lot of appreciation from all the people after singing. Abhimanyu praises Akshara for having a melodious voice and also tells her that her voice can cure patients at a speedy rate compared to their medicines. Aarohi learns that Abhimanyu and Neel are here to participate in the mask festival and decides to participate in it.

After a while, Kairav and Abhimanyu shares an awkward moment over paying the bill of the hotel. Abhimanyu tells Kairav that he isn’t a double faced person and also assures him that he will never do anything which will make him angry. Later, Manjiri calls Abhimanyu and talks to him about his trip. Abhimanyu tells Manjiri about Akshara and ends the call when as he faces network issues. 

Furthermore, Abhimanyu starts getting restless as he starts thinking about Akshara. Kairav meets Abhimanyu and tells him that he is keeping a watch over his every movement as he is a responsible brother. Moving on, Abhimanyu and all others join the Gopi festival while Neel explains to everyone that boys will wear Lord Krishna’s mask and all the girls must put on a veil like Radha and whichever couple comes together while dancing live together throughout their life. Abhimanyu tries to find Akshara while dancing, meanwhile Kairav keeps a watch on his sisters.

