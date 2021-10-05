Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat fails to fulfill her commitment

Today, Kairav gets upset as he learns that Sirat will not attend the award function in his school. Kairav tells Sirat that he was very excited and had informed all of his friends about her. Sirat feels bad for Kairav and assures him that she will attend the school function during her break time. Later on, Sirat gets ready for the boxing practice and hugs Akshara and Aarohi before leaving. Kartik asks Manish to go the office as he will stay back and attend the award function in Kairav’s school.

Sirat reaches the boxing academy and completes her practice. Furthermore, Sirat decides to leave for Kairav’s function but Arvind informs her about an important meeting with the boxing federation and asks to attend Kairav’s function after their meeting. Kairav waits for Kartik and Sirat at his school. Kartik gets busy with his meeting and reaches late for Kairav’s function. On the flip side, the boxing federation assigns Mukesh for Sirat’s further training. Sirat refuses to accept Mukesh as her coach due to his activities in the past. The federation stays firm on their decision and tells Sirat to accept their decision.

Meanwhile, Kairav gets angry on Sirat as she fails to fulfill her commitment. Kairav feels bad as everyone except his parents were present for the award function. Furthermore, Kartik and Sirat try to talk to Kairav while he refuses to talk to them. Surekha calls Sirat partial and gets angry on her for making Kairav upset. Sirat gets hurt by Surekha’s words and decides to bring smile back on Kairav’s face.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

