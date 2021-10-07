Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Mukesh learns about Sirat's truth

Today, Sirat decides to take Aarohi and Akshara along with her to the boxing academy. Kartik tells Sirat that it is not necessary to take the children to the boxing academy as Suvarna will take care of them. Sirat cites that Suvarna needs rest as she is constantly looking after Aarohi and Akshara. Kartik agrees with Sirat and takes their children with them. Meanwhile, Mukesh learns about Sirat's decision and decides to follow their car. Kartik drives the car and tells Sirat to stay patient until they reach their destination. Mukesh follows Kartik’s car but his scooter breaks down in the middle of the road. Ahead, Kartik informs Sirat that she will be taking private coaching from Arvind.

Kartik tells Sirat to manage everything until the Asian tournament. Sirat appreciates Kartik for his constant motivation and support. Later, Arvind requests Sirat to maintain the secrecy of their training as the federation can put a ban on her for violating the rules. Back in the Goenka house, Manish gets furious on Sirat for practicing in the evening as he feels that the latter is giving up her responsibilities as a mother and a daughter-in-law. Furthermore, Mukesh catches Sirat red handed as she is busy in the private coaching.

Later on, Mukesh decides to trap Sirat in his plan and complaint about her to the federation. On the other hand, Goenkas decide to go on a picnic. Sirat decides to stay back as she has to prepare for the championship. Kartik decides to accompany his family. Meanwhile, Mukesh checks Sirat’s mobile to fetch proof against her.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

