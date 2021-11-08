Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu tells his mother about Akshara

In today’s episode, everyone gathers near the wish pond, while Swarna tells everyone to throw coins one after the other. Suhasini asks Aarohi and Akshara to finish the ritual quickly as they have to attend some other function. Later, Aarohi wishes that Abhimanyu should become her life partner and throws the coin in the pond. Abhimanyu thinks completely different and requests god to send Akshara in his life as his soulmate. Akshara throws the coin in the pond and wishes for the happiness of her family. Abhimanyu adores Akshara, while Aarohi constantly thinks about her future with Abhimanyu. Moving on, Abhimanyu decides to seek blessings from Suhasini before leaving and she tells him to visit Goenka house whenever he is free.

Abhimanyu enters his house with a smiling face and gives all the credit to Akshara for his smile. Swarna and Suhasini praise Abhimanyu in front of Manish and Akhilesh and both of them are excited to meet him. Suhasini informs Manish that she has invited Abhimanyu to their house. Manish starts thinking about Akshara and Abhimanyu’s marriage and feels that both will make a perfect match.

Abhimanyu meets Manjiri while the latter learns that her son has finally got his life partner. Abhimanyu gets excited and feels overwhelmed to share everything about Akshara. Elsewhere, Aarohi decides to work as an intern at the Birla hospital so that she could stay close to Abhimanyu. Furthermore, Akshara tells Aarohi that they should live happily as they have decided to stay together throughout their lives. Aarohi does not assure anything but says that she will try to live happily with Akshara. Later, Abhimanyu tells Manjiri about Akshara but she misunderstands her as Aarohi. Abhimanyu feels good as he thinks that his mother is happy after knowing about Akshara. Meanwhile, Manjiri gets excited to meet Aarohi as she feels that Abhimanyu is in love with her.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

