Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Kartik gets injured

In today's episode, Goenkas enjoy their picnic by playing dumb charades. Manish and all other family members equally participate in the games and make their trip a memorable one. Sirat calls Kairav and helps the latter in guessing the movie over the call. Kartik finds Sirat emotional after the call and cheers her up as she is misses Kairav, Aarohi and Akshara. Sirat decides to organise a picnic once she wins the the Asian Championship.

Ahead, Sirat joins Arvind for the boxing practice. Mukesh records a video of their practice session and threatens Sirat to use this video against her as an evidence. Sirat tells Mukesh that she will complain against the latter for causing mental torture. Mukesh decides to send the recorded video to the federation. Meanwhile, Kartik enters the room and throws Mukesh’s mobile. Kartik informs Mukesh that he has a recorded video of his cruel activities and will forward it to the federation.

Kartik tells Sirat to delete the video. Ahead, Mukesh hurts Kartik and runs away from the venue. Sirat worries for Kartik as his pain increases after a while. Later, Sirat informs Goenkas about Kartik's condition. Manish blames Sirat for Kartik's injury. Doctors examine Kartik and suggests him to get an X-ray. Kartik tells Sirat to focus on her game as she has to win the Asian Boxing Championship for the country. Furthermore, doctor informs Manish about Kartik's surgery due to the constant pain in his body. Kartik decides to hide everything from Sirat as it would affect her preparations.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Mukesh learns about Sirat's truth