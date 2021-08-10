Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Kartik motivates Sirat

Today, we see that Sirat steps out of her bedroom and finds Kartik still in the house, wherein she had expected Kartik to leave after she had behaved rudely to him. Kartik is still waiting for Sirat so that he can take her back to his house, while Sirat does not want to go with him. Kartik sets the breakfast table and soon, the landlords get back from the market. The landlords tell Kartik that they will miss him once he leaves. Sirat comes out from her bedroom and sits to have breakfast with everyone.

On the flip side, Suvarna shows an article to Manish which features their jewellery design on the front page of the newspaper. Manish pretends to be happy to which Suvarna asks about his concern. Manish tells her that if Kartik finds Sirat again, these newspapers will again start writing badly about their family. Suvarna assures Manish that Kartik will not take any step which will harm their family.

Back in Dalhousie, Sirat’s aunty gets a fever while Kartik takes care of her and asks Sirat to complete the bouquet order for tomorrow's event. While Kartik is in the house, Sirat is accompanied by her uncle in making the bouquets.

After a while, Kartik tries to convince Sirat to attend her third hearing as she has to clean her image. Sirat tells Kartik that everything will vanish as time passes. Kartik motivates Sirat for proving herself innocent and by that, they will be able to shut everyone’s mouth who accused them of killing Ranveer.

